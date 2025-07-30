1 lakh Antyodaya families to be allotted 100-sq yard plots, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, July 30 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said 1 lakh Antyodaya families, who are deprived of land, will soon be allotted 100-square yard plots along with the ownership documents.

Following this milestone, the next phase will commence with the selection of an additional 1 lakh beneficiaries.

Starting from August 15, government hospitals in 10 districts upgraded with modern facilities and equipment on the lines of private hospitals will begin offering treatment for all types of diseases. This initiative aims to provide high-quality healthcare services at affordable rates.

The Chief Minister was speaking during the program held in Dagali, Deeg, Beed Kalwa, and Dhanani villages under the Ladwa Assembly constituency.

Residents in each village gave him a warm welcome and during the visit, the Chief Minister listened to public grievances and directed officials on the spot to address them promptly.

He announced Rs 55.41 lakh for a clean drinking water pipeline in Dagali village, Rs 52.64 lakh for Beed Kalwa village and Rs 27.15 lakh for Dhanani village.

In Deeg village, he laid the foundation stone for a Primary Health Centre to be constructed at a cost of over Rs 6.38 crore.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced Rs 21 lakh for development works in each of the four villages and assured that all demand letters submitted by the respective sarpanches would be forwarded to the departments concerned for action.

CM Saini said farmers in Kurukshetra district cultivate sunflowers on a large scale. Keeping this in view, the government has decided to establish a sunflower oil mill in Shahbad town.

Additionally, land has been identified in Rewari town for setting up a mustard oil mill. These two mills will help ensure that farmers receive fair prices for their sunflower and mustard crops.

He further claimed that Haryana is the first state in the country where all crops are being procured at the minimum support price (MSP).

Moreover, under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, farmers are compensated when they receive lower market prices for vegetables and other crops.

The Chief Minister said families with an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh are being provided liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders at a subsidised rate of Rs 500 and around 18 lakh families across the state are currently benefiting from this scheme.

Similarly, under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh is being provided to eligible citizens. For senior citizens above 70 years, the treatment coverage has been extended up to Rs 10 lakh. The government has released Rs 6 crore for this scheme. The Chief Minister further said kidney patients are now receiving free dialysis services in government hospitals.

