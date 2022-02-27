1 pilgrim from Delhi killed, 3 injured in accident in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 27 A pilgrim from Delhi, on way to Haridwar, was killed while three others sustained injuries after a car rammed into their motorcycles in Budhana police station area here.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjiv, a resident of Mohammadpur in Delhi.

His friends Manoj, Ankit and Rohit, who sustained injuries, are receiving treatment in a hospital, the police said.

The four men were travelling on two motorcycles from Delhi to Haridwar in Uttarakhand to collect Ganga water on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

When they neared the check post on the Budhana-Badaut road, a speeding car rammed into their vehicles, the police said. A case has been registered against the driver.

