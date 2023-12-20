10 dead as heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu; schools and colleges shut in several districts

Ten people lost their lives in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu due to heavy rain over the past two days, disrupting normal life, according to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena. The Chief Secretary criticized the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for inaccurately forecasting heavy rain, stating that the actual rainfall in the affected districts exceeded the predictions.

The fatalities occurred in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts, with causes ranging from wall collapses to electrocution. The affected areas, especially Tirunelveli and Tuticorin, experienced unprecedented rainfall and flooding. In response to the adverse weather conditions, authorities declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Thirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, as well as a general holiday in Thuthukudi district.

Flood-affected regions are undergoing rescue and relief operations, with the Indian Army's rescue team reaching Srivaikuntam. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a release of Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund. The funds are sought to support livelihoods and facilitate the repair of public infrastructure affected by the recent flooding in the southern districts of the state.