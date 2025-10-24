10 favourite Indian destinations to welcome 2026

New Delhi, Oct 24 As October fades and the countdown for the new year begins, India’s favourite travel spots glow with festive energy. From beachside bonfires to palace galas, the country offers countless ways to welcome the New Year.

Goa’s beaches come alive with music, fireworks, and late-night parties, while Manali’s snow-covered slopes invite travellers to gather around crackling bonfires. Rajasthan’s royal cities host elegant celebrations in age-old palaces, and Kerala’s backwaters offer peaceful houseboat cruises where the first sunrise of the year reflects on quiet waters. Across India, from the hills to the coast, each destination carries its own charm and rhythm of festivity.

Travelling during this season needs some planning. Hotels and flights fill quickly, and weather changes sharply between regions—warm woollens for the north, light cottons for the coast. Confirm event timings, entry passes, and transport options beforehand. Keep identification handy, avoid overcrowded areas after midnight, and follow local customs and eco-friendly practices to keep celebrations safe and mindful.

With a little preparation, ringing in the New Year in India becomes a journey in itself.

Here are ten destinations that offer unforgettable ways to welcome 2026:

1) Goa

Goa, India’s favourite seaside destination, bursts into celebration during the New Year with its beaches, music, and cheerful crowds.

From luxury retreats to budget stays, the state offers something for every traveller. Baga, Anjuna, and Calangute beaches remain the liveliest spots, with beach shacks hosting all-night parties, bonfires, and fireworks. For a calmer atmosphere, Palolem, Agonda, and Colva beaches provide relaxed gatherings and candlelit dinners by the sea.

Budget travellers can find many affordable hostels and guesthouses near Anjuna. Modest hotels and homestays across Candolim and Morjim also offer comfortable stays at reasonable rates. Many of these houses are old Portuguese-style villas with tiled roofs, courtyards, and gardens filled with coconut and banana trees.

Luxury hotels in Goa have become popular venues for New Year celebrations, offering a blend of festive atmosphere and refined comfort. Most high-end resorts curate exclusive packages that include gala dinners, live entertainment, fireworks, and beachside parties. These events are organised with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring guests experience both elegance and local charm.

Beyond festivities, Goa’s cultural charm lies in its heritage monuments and architecture. The Basilica of Bom Jesus, Se Cathedral, Fort Aguada, and the old Latin Quarter of Fontainhas reflect its Portuguese legacy. Visitors can explore flea markets at Anjuna or night bazaars in Arpora for local crafts and food. With its beaches, music, history, and welcoming spirit, Goa offers an unforgettable New Year celebration for every budget.

During the festive week, security is tightened across beaches and major venues. Police patrols, traffic control, and coastal surveillance ensure public safety. Special assistance centres are also set up for tourists, making Goa’s New Year celebrations both joyous and secure for all.

2) Kovalam (Kerala)

Kovalam, a serene coastal town near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, is a charming destination to welcome the New Year. Famous for its crescent-shaped beaches - Lighthouse, Hawa, and Samudra- it attracts visitors from across the country for its lively yet peaceful atmosphere. On New Year’s Eve, the beachfront comes alive with music, dance, and fireworks that reflect beautifully over the Arabian Sea.

For those who are looking for luxury, top-end hotels and resorts offer fine dining, spa treatments, and private sea-facing rooms. Budget travellers can find good accommodation in guesthouses and homestays near the beach, which provide clean rooms and warm local hospitality. Several budget homestays also give visitors a taste of Kerala’s traditional food and lifestyle.

Restaurants and beachside cafes host live bands and themed dinners, while some resorts arrange cultural shows and countdown parties. The area remains safe for tourists, with police patrols ensuring order throughout the celebrations. The people of Kovalam are known for their friendliness and helpful nature, adding to the charm of the experience. With its mix of tranquillity and celebration, Kovalam offers a memorable way to usher in the New Year by the Arabian Sea.

3) Fort Kochi (Kerala)

Fort Kochi, with its blend of colonial charm and coastal beauty, is one of Kerala’s most vibrant destinations for New Year celebrations. The narrow streets, lined with Portuguese and Dutch-era buildings, fill with music, lights, and festivities as the year draws to a close. The highlight is the famous Cochin Carnival, held at the Fort Kochi beach, featuring parades, cultural shows, and the symbolic burning of the giant Pappanji effigy at midnight to mark the end of the old year.

Visitors can choose from both luxury and budget stays. The luxury options are set in restored heritage buildings and seaside resorts, offering elegant rooms, curated dinners, and quiet celebrations within historic surroundings. Many such places provide rooftop views of fireworks and the harbour, along with fine dining and cultural performances.

For budget travellers, Fort Kochi has numerous homestays and guesthouses that capture the area’s local warmth. These smaller establishments are ideal for those who prefer a homely environment and easy access to public celebrations at the beach and streets.

The seaside promenade and cafés near Princess Street and Vasco da Gama Square become lively spots for gatherings and open-air parties. Many restaurants host gala dinners and live performances on New Year’s Eve. Security arrangements are well-managed, and the local people are known for their hospitality and cheerful spirit. With its artistic energy and festive air, Fort Kochi provides a unique and culturally rich way to welcome the New Year.

4) Munnar (Kerala)

Munnar, nestled in the Western Ghats of Kerala, is an enchanting hill station that offers a wonderful New Year celebration. Surrounded by tea plantations, misty valleys, and cool mountain air, it provides a peaceful yet lively setting to welcome the year ahead. During the New Year season, the town and nearby resorts host bonfires, live music, and open-air dinners under starlit skies.

Luxury stay facilities are available, offering fine dining, spa services, and scenic views of the hills. Budget and comfortable accommodations such as small lodges, cottages, and homestays are also available in plenty, where hosts often arrange local cuisine and cultural evenings.

The central market area and viewpoints like Pothamedu and Top Station see cheerful gatherings, while several resorts organise private countdown parties for guests.

Despite the crowd during the festive period, Munnar remains calm and secure, with police patrols and travel assistance for tourists. The warm hospitality of the local people adds to the experience. With its cool climate, natural beauty, and relaxed celebrations, Munnar is an ideal destination to begin the New Year amidst the hills.

5) Ootty (Tamil Nadu)

Ooty, often called the Queen of Hill Stations, is a favourite destination in Tamil Nadu for New Year celebrations. Surrounded by rolling hills, eucalyptus forests, and serene lakes, it offers a charming mix of festivity and tranquillity. The town takes on a cheerful mood with illuminated streets, music, and bonfires that draw both locals and visitors. The Ooty Lake area, Botanical Garden, and Charing Cross are popular spots where people gather to celebrate amid cool mountain air.

Visitors can choose from both luxury and budget accommodation. The luxury stays are located amid tea estates or overlooking valleys, offering refined rooms, fireplaces, fine dining, and private bonfire evenings to welcome the New Year in comfort and style. These places often arrange small gatherings or themed dinners, providing a relaxed celebration in a serene atmosphere.

Budget travellers have a wide range of guesthouses, cottages, and homestays that offer basic facilities with local hospitality. These stays are usually close to the market or main attractions, allowing guests to join public festivities and enjoy Ootty’s cheerful New Year mood at a modest cost.

Security arrangements remain well-coordinated, ensuring safe celebrations for all.

The friendly nature of the local people, combined with Ooty’s scenic beauty and pleasant weather, makes it an ideal place to welcome the New Year in peaceful surroundings.

6) Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu)

Mamallapuram, also known as Mahabalipuram, is a lively coastal town near Chennai that blends heritage and festivity, making it an ideal destination for New Year celebrations.

Known for its ancient rock-cut temples and seaside charm, the town takes on a festive look as travellers gather along the shore to welcome the New Year. The beachfront near Shore Temple becomes a hub of activity, with music, dance, and fireworks lighting up the night.

Luxury stay options in Mahabalipuram offer elegant rooms, sea-facing views, and private celebrations in tranquil surroundings. Guests can enjoy curated dining, live music, and open-air parties set against the backdrop of the waves, combining comfort with cultural ambience.

Budget travellers can find affordable options in hotels along with several guesthouses and homestays offering simple, clean rooms and traditional Tamil hospitality. Homestays in Fisherman’s Colony also give visitors a glimpse of local life and cuisine.

The cafés along Othavadai Street and the beachside shacks host live bands and bonfires, drawing both locals and tourists. Security arrangements are well managed, and the friendly nature of the local people ensures a safe and cheerful celebration.

With its blend of heritage, music, and seaside beauty, Mamallapuram offers a memorable way to begin the New Year by the Bay of Bengal.

7) Pondicherry (Puducherry)

Pondicherry, with its blend of French charm and coastal beauty, is one of South India’s most popular destinations for New Year celebrations. The town’s colonial streets, vibrant beaches, and relaxed atmosphere make it ideal for both lively parties and quiet reflection. On New Year’s Eve, the Promenade Beach becomes the heart of the festivities, with fireworks, live music, and open-air gatherings stretching late into the night.

Luxury travellers’ hotels offer elegant accommodation, fine dining, and special New Year events. Budget stays also provide good facilities at moderate rates. Many charming homestays in the White Town area offer a more personal experience with colonial-style rooms and home-cooked meals.

Cafes and rooftop restaurants along Mission Street and Beach Road host countdown parties, while Auroville nearby provides a quieter celebration focused on meditation and community gatherings. The local administration ensures safety with police patrols across main areas. Known for its friendly people and artistic spirit, Pondicherry offers a unique New Year experience where culture, sea breeze, and celebration meet in perfect harmony.

8) Udaipur (Rajasthan)

Udaipur, the City of Lakes, takes on a regal glow during the New Year. Its tranquil waters, illuminated palaces, and festive streets create an atmosphere of warmth and celebration. The city blends royal heritage with a relaxed holiday spirit, drawing visitors from across India and abroad.

Luxury stays in Udaipur offer lakeside views, traditional performances, and elegant dinners that reflect the grandeur of Rajasthan. Guests can enjoy fireworks from rooftop terraces, boat rides on Lake Pichola, and cultural evenings with folk music and dance. The experience is graceful and serene, ideal for couples and families seeking a refined celebration.

Budget travellers can choose from several guesthouses and homestays within the old city, close to the main attractions and local festivities. The markets, cafés, and lakeside ghats remain lively late into the night, giving a festive yet homely feel.

As part of the New Year celebrations, visitors often explore Udaipur’s historic landmarks such as the City Palace, Jag Mandir, Sajjangarh (Monsoon Palace), and the old havelis that overlook the lake. A visit to these places during the season adds a cultural depth to the festivities, making Udaipur a perfect blend of history, hospitality, and celebration.

9) Jaipur (Rajasthan)

Jaipur, the Pink City, is another historic and royal destination in Rajasthan to welcome the New Year. The city’s palaces, forts, and bazaars come alive under glowing lights, creating a festive mood that blends history with celebration. Cool winter evenings and the grandeur of Rajasthan’s heritage make Jaipur a captivating destination for the season.

Visitors can explore the city’s historic monuments, such as Amber Fort, City Palace, Hawa Mahal, and Nahargarh Fort, where panoramic views of the illuminated skyline offer a memorable start to the year. The Albert Hall Museum and Jantar Mantar provide glimpses of Jaipur’s rich artistic and scientific heritage.

Luxury travellers can enjoy cultural evenings, traditional performances, and fine dining in elegant settings, while budget guests will find numerous comfortable guesthouses and heritage homestays near the old city, offering warmth and easy access to local festivities.

The markets of Johari Bazaar and Bapu Bazaar bustle with shoppers, while rooftop cafes and open-air venues host countdown gatherings and music events. Fireworks light up the night as locals and visitors celebrate together. Combining royal architecture, cultural heritage, and joyful festivity, Jaipur offers an unforgettable New Year experience that reflects the heart and colour of Rajasthan.

10) Manali (Himachal Pradesh)

Manali, nestled in the snow-covered Himalayas, offers a magical setting for New Year celebrations. The town’s crisp mountain air, pine forests, and white peaks create a festive atmosphere that feels both lively and serene. As winter deepens, bonfires, music, and cheerful gatherings light up the valleys, making Manali one of the most sought-after hill destinations for the season.

Luxury stays in Manali offer warmth, mountain views, and elegant celebrations with local cuisine and traditional music. Budget travellers can choose from homely guesthouses and cottages that provide comfort and a friendly environment close to the main town. The Mall Road remains the centre of activity, with cafés, bakeries, and shops bustling late into the night.

Visitors can explore local attractions such as the Hidimba Temple, Manu Temple, and Vashisht hot springs, all of which add a cultural and spiritual charm to the holiday. Adventure enthusiasts often head to Solang Valley for skiing and paragliding, while those seeking calm enjoy scenic walks along the Beas River.

With snowflakes in the air, glowing lights, and a mood of togetherness, Manali captures the spirit of winter festivity, offering the perfect mix of adventure, culture, and celebration for the New Year.

