10 flights diverted after rain batters Delhi-NCR; IMD issues red alert for next 24 hrs

New Delhi, July 31 As many as 10 flights headed to Delhi were diverted after heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a ‘red alert’ in the national capital for the next 24 hours.

The incessant rain led to waterlogging in several parts of Delhi -NCR, as traffic came to a standstill in many areas.

The IMD said that clouds have converged over the national capital from all four sectors, as it issued an advisory urging Delhi residents to avoid going out if not necessary.

“Clouds have converged over Delhi from all 4 sectors. Widespread Light/Moderate Rainfall with isolated Intense to very intense Spell (3-5cm/hr) likely over Delhi during next 2 hours,” the weather office said in a post on X on Wednesday evening.

The IMD has also forecast that rainy conditions will continue in the national capital till August 5.

As per the IMD, Mayur Vihar in East Delhi recorded 119 mm of rain between 8.30 a.m. and 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday, while 118 mm of rain was recorded by the National Centre For Medium Range Weather Forecasting in Noida.

Many airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, and SpiceJet, have issued advisories about flights getting diverted and asking passengers to leave for airports early and keep checking the status of their flights.

In a post on X, IndiGo said, "The rain gods have decided to shower #Delhi with their blessings tonight. As a result, we're expecting heavy rainfall throughout the night. Check your flight status."

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has directed all the concerned officials to remain on alert and address issues in the waterlogging-prone areas, including areas where coaching centres are located.

“Have cautioned all officers to remain alert in light of the ongoing heavy downpour in Delhi. Apart from ensuring minimum inconvenience to people in general, they are advised to specifically address issues at sites prone to waterlogging, including coaching centres,” the L-G said in a post on X.

