10 ft crocodile rescued in UP's Firozabad

Agra, Sep 5 The Wildlife SOS in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department has successfully rescued a 10-foot-long crocodile that had ventured into Nagla Amaan village in Firozabad, near here.

The crocodile, which had strayed from a nearby water canal to an agricultural field, created a stir among the villagers, prompting them to call the local authorities who reached out to the forest department.

A quiet morning in Nagla Amaan village near Firozabad turned eventful when passers-by spotted a 10-foot-long crocodile in an agricultural field. Concerned for the reptile’s

safety, the villagers notified the local authorities. A three-member Rapid Response Unit of the Wildlife SOS travelled 100 km to reach the location and safely extricated the crocodile in an operation that lasted for an hour.

Medical observation conducted on-site revealed no injuries to the reptile, which was subsequently released back into its natural habitat.

Ashish Kumar, Range Forest Officer, Jasrana, said, “We are grateful to Wildlife SOS for their prompt assistance in rescuing the crocodile. The seamless cooperation of the

experienced team of the NGO led to the successful rescue and release of the reptile.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS, said, "The operation wouldn’t have been possible without the cooperation of the villagers who swiftly alerted us about the crocodile’s presence."

Baiju Raj M.V., Director, Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, “Rescues like these can be a challenge as caution needs to be exercised while approaching such a large crocodile, especially with a large number of people around. It's our duty to protect these magnificent reptiles and ensure they thrive in their natural homes.”

The mugger crocodile (Crocodylus palustris), also known as the marsh crocodile, is native to India, Sri Lanka, Burma, Pakistan and some parts of Iran. It is most commonly found in freshwater environments such as rivers, lakes, hill streams, village ponds and human-made reservoirs and are protected under Schedule l of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor