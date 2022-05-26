10 held for sloganeering, stone pelting outside Yasin Malik's house in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 26 Ten persons have been arrested for sloganeering and stone pelting outside convicted separatist leader Yasin Malik's house at Maisuma in Srinagar, police said on Thursday.

The stone pelting happened on Wednesday.

"10 accused arrested so far in anti-national sloganeering and stone pelting outside home of Yasin Malik prior to sentencing in Maisuma yesterday. All other areas remained peaceful," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

"Youths are again requested not to indulge in activities that can spoil their careers and disrupt families."

Police said others are being identified and will be arrested soon and a case has been registered.

The police said the main instigators of this hooliganism would be booked under PSA. "Such anti-national activities and provocative posture will be always dealt strictly and with full force of law," police added in its tweet.

