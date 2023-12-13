10 injured after overhead water tank falls at Bardhaman railway station in Bengal

At least 10 people were injured on Wednesday after a large overhead water tank fell on a platform of Bardhaman railway station in West Bengal, an ER official said.The injured persons were sent to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital, he said.

The large metal water tank fell on waiting passengers on the combined platforms 2 and 3 at Bardhaman station, the ER official said. Rescue operations were initiated by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and police. Meanwhile, three railway employees were suspended, the official said. The train movement through platforms 1, 2 and 3 at the station has been temporarily suspended, he added. An inquiry into the incident has been ordered by the railways.