10 injured in violent clash in Dhanbad's Kharkharee Colliery, MP’s office torched

Dhanbad, Jan 9 A violent confrontation erupted on Thursday between supporters of Giridih MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary and JMM leader Karu Yadav over control of operations at an outsourcing company in Dhanbad’s Kharkharee colliery, the police said.

The clash involved heavy firing and bombing from both sides, leaving more than 10 people seriously injured, including Baghmara SDPO Purushottam Singh.

The violence escalated to arson as the miscreants set fire to the office of MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary in Madhuban police station area. At least 10 motorcycles were also torched during the ruckus.

The conflict reportedly started from a dispute over construction work by Hilltop Rise, an outsourcing company operating at the Kharkharee colliery under Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. (BCCL). The company was building a boundary wall in Babudih, which supporters of the MP opposed, demanding jobs for the local residents before initiating the project.

Meanwhile, supporters of Karu Yadav pushed for the work to start immediately.

Tensions peaked on Thursday when both groups confronted each other, triggering an exchange of bombs and gunfire. The blasts reverberated throughout the area, leaving residents in panic and running for cover.

During the fighting, a close aid of MP Choudhary, Subhash Singh, was also seriously injured. Karu Yadav supporters are believed to have fired at him, locals said.

Police from multiple stations initially hesitated to intervene due to the intensity of the violence. However, Baghmara SDPO Purushottam Singh later arrived with reinforcements. He saw several motorbikes burning.

But the miscreants attacked the police also, leaving the SDPO with a serious head injury. He was rushed to a local nursing home for first aid and later referred to Dhanbad for advanced treatment.

Later, JMM leader Karu Yadav was arrested.

The situation in the area remains tense, with a heavy deployment of police which are monitoring developments.

