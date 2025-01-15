10 km in 34 Minutes: Bengaluru Ranks World's Slowest Cities for Traffic in 2024

Bengaluru's notorious traffic congestion has earned it the third spot in the global traffic index for 2024, trailing only Barranquilla in Colombia and Kolkata. In the previous year, the city ranked sixth, and in 2022, it was second. According to the report by TomTom, a Dutch location technology firm, it takes an average of 33 minutes and 27 seconds to travel the same distance in Bengaluru, closely following Kolkata (34 minutes and 33 seconds) and Barranquilla (36 minutes and 6 seconds).

Pune, with a travel time of 33 minutes and 27 seconds, ranks fourth globally, highlighting the worsening urban traffic issues in India. Other Indian cities on the list include Hyderabad (18th, travel time 32 minutes), Chennai (31st, 30 minutes), Mumbai (39th, 29 minutes), Ahmedabad (43rd, 29 minutes), Ernakulam (50th, 29 minutes), Jaipur (50th, 28 minutes), and New Delhi (122nd, 23 minutes).

Although Bengaluru has dropped from its second-place ranking in 2022, its traffic remains a significant concern, with a growing number of private vehicles—over 2.5 million cars, more than New Delhi. This surge is exacerbated by 2,000 new vehicles being registered daily, putting immense pressure on the city's infrastructure.TomTom's Traffic Index, which relies on floating car data, analyzed traffic patterns based on a sample of 737 billion kilometers driven globally, revealing the widespread nature of urban traffic congestion, with cities like London, Milan, and Toronto facing similar challenges.