10 lakh PMAY-G beneficiaries in Jharkhand, Gujarat, Odisha to get sanction letters

New Delhi, Sep 14 About 10 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) living in Jharkhand, Gujarat, Odisha, and other states will get their sanction letters as well as the first installment under the rural housing scheme of the government next week, Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Chouhan informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute the sanction letters and transfer the first installment of PMAY-G at a national-level event in Odisha on September 17.

The PM will also digitally transfer the first installment of Rs 3,180 crore directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries, and 26 lakh beneficiaries will enter their new houses with their families.

During the programme, the "Awas + 2024" app will also be unveiled by the Prime Minister. The app aims to ensure the allotment of pucca houses by including eligible beneficiaries in the list.

In the current financial year, Odisha has been given a target of 22,572 houses against which an amount of Rs. 41.32 crore has been released, according to the Ministry of Rural Development.

At an event in Jharkhand on September 15, the PM will grant sanction letters to around 20,000 beneficiaries of the state and transfer more than Rs 5 crore directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries.

In addition, a housewarming ceremony for newly constructed houses of 46,000 beneficiaries will also be held.

The Ministry noted that Jharkhand has been given a target of 1,13,195 houses against which an amount of Rs. 187.79 crore has been released in the current financial year.

While more than 6.50 lakh houses have been constructed in Gujarat over the last decade, the state has been given a target of 54,135 houses in the current financial year. For this, an amount of Rs. 99.1 crore has also been released, the ministry said.

The PM will transfer an amount of about Rs 93 crore to the account of 31,000 beneficiaries in Gujarat on September 16. About 35,000 completed houses will celebrate the housewarming ceremony.

Launched in 2016, PMAY-G is one of the flagship programmes of the government which aims to achieve the objective of "Housing for All" by 2024. It aims to provide 2.95 crore pucca houses with basic amenities to all homeless households and families living in kutcha and dilapidated houses in rural areas.

