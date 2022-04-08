10-member committee to submit report on Karauli incident to Rajasthan BJP chief today

Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Satish Poonia has informed that a 10-members committee headed by Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore formed to investigate the Karauli violence will submit its report today in the national capital.

"A 10-members committee was formed by us (Rajasthan BJP) to investigate the Karauli violence incident. This team is headed by Rajendra Singh Rathore, the leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly. He will submit the report to me on Friday in Delhi," Poonia told .

A stone-pelting incident took place in Rajasthan's Karauli city during a religious procession early this month.

Poonia said that he has met a boy who was injured in the stone-pelting in Karauli city.

The curfew imposed in Karauli Nagar Parishad of Rajasthan, following has been extended till midnight on Sunday, as per an order issued by the District Magistrate.

However, there will be a relaxation in curfew, from 9 am to 12 pm daily during which vegetables and fruits stores, general stores, dairies, fuel stations and gas agencies will function.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on Saturday and the internet was shut down after stones were pelted during a religious procession that day. Earlier curfew was imposed in Karauli from 6:30 pm on April 2 till 12 am on April 4. Later, it was extended till April 7.

The Rajasthan police on Monday arrested 46 people and detained seven others for interrogation following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession in Karauli on Saturday.

The Inspector-General (IG) of Police, Bharatpur Range, Prasanna Kumar Khamesra said, "After stone pelting took place during the procession in Futa Kot area Main Bazaar Karauli on Saturday, the police acted promptly and arrested 46 people and detained seven people for interrogation."

"13 accused have been arrested in connection with the incident in the case registered at Police Station Karauli and 33 people have been arrested for violating curfew order. Seven people have been detained for questioning. A total of 21 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were also seized by the police," Khamesra added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday held a meeting with senior officials on the law and order situation in the state. This comes after violent clashes in Karauli city of Rajasthan.Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Congress had also formed a three-member fact-finding committee over the Karauli incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

