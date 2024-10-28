10 more Telangana Special Police personnel dismissed for protests

Hyderabad, Oct 28 Ten more personnel of Telangana Special Police (TGSP) have been dismissed for "grave misconduct and incitement of agitation" in the last few days.

Earlier 37 personnel of various TGSP battalions were suspended since the protests started a few days ago for better service conditions.

Sanjay Kumar Jain, Additional Director General, TGSP, issued orders, dismissing 10 personnel.

They include five constables and one Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector of the 17th Battalion, Sircilla, a head constable and a constable of the 12th Battalion, Anneparthy and one constable each of the 3rd Battalion, Ibrahimpatnam and 6th Battalion, B. Kothagudem.

“Some TGSP personnel have conducted themselves in agitations inside Battalion campus in Telangana as well as on streets of several places including Hyderabad in Telangana. To reinforce discipline and uphold the core values of the Telangana Special Police (TGSP), certain personnel have been dismissed from service following their involvement in unauthorised agitations and strikes both in public spaces across Telangana, including Hyderabad,” the ADG said in a statement.

The officer said that these individuals, despite repeated warnings and opportunities to refrain from disruptive behaviour, engaged in actions that severely undermined Battalion discipline, threatened operational cohesion, and tarnished the image of the force.

The dismissal has been ordered under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India, under circumstances that compromise public interest, he said.

Sanjay Kumar Jain said that the dismissed personnel allegedly incited unrest within the Battalions, leading to a detrimental impact on morale and efficiency. Their actions represent a direct violation of conduct expected from government servants, including integrity, devotion to duty, and adherence to rules that prevent behaviour likely to bring disgrace to the force as well as disruption of morale among the force. Such conduct disrupts the internal discipline necessary for TGSP to fulfill its mission of maintaining peace and security across Telangana.

“A thorough investigation has been initiated to examine the specifics of these incidents, with senior officials instructed to monitor Battalion activities closely and reinforce a disciplined, respectful work environment. Strict disciplinary action will continue to be enforced against any personnel found violating conduct standards. It is also to inform that indiscipline in uniform forces is a very serious matter that attracts provision of the Police Forces (Restrictions of Rights) Act and the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act and liable to be penalised as per law. Violation of rules attracts criminal action,” he said.

Stating that senior police officers were examining grievances on merits, the ADG urged the personnel to carry out their duties as usual. If there are any concerns, they can be raised in the “Darbar” with the officers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor