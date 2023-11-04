10 nursing students hospitalised following gas leak in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Nov 3 At least 10 nursing students were hospitalised and many others complained of breathlessness and vomiting on Friday after inhaling chlorine gas leaking from a cylinder in Mathura district.

The gas leakage was detected from a cylinder stored within the Chief Medical Officer's (CMO) office campus in Mathura.

The leakage was first discovered on Thursday evening, and the fire department was called to fix the issue.

The leakage was detected again on Friday afternoon,said Ajay Kumar Verma from CMO, Mathura.

Some nursing students of the Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) training school coughed inside the campus, while the fire department personnel wearing gas masks were seen taking out cylinders from the pumping station.

"A few students had anxiety attack and they were brought out. A few of them vomited out of anxiety. We took them to the hospital. They are all stable now," said Verma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor