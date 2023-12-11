10 probes underway over corruption, misconduct of DGCA officials: MoS Civil Aviation

New Delhi, Dec 11 A total of 10 investigations and inquiries are currently underway concerning alleged corruption and misconduct involving officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Parliament was informed on Monday.

Five disciplinary proceedings have been initiated since 2019, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Gen V.K. Singh (retd) told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question.

One officer has been removed from service, proceedings against another are ongoing, and three officers have been cleared of charges following the inquiry. On November 22, the government suspended former Director of Flying Training Anil Gill, effective immediately. The ministry's decision came days after the aviation regulator moved the ministry to transfer the case of bribery against him to the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor