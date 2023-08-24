10 shops, illegal colony demolished in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 24 In a crackdown against illegal constructions, an enforcement team of Zone-2 of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) demolished an illegal colony, 10 shops, and a commercial property in different areas of Gurugram on Thursday.

Assistant Engineer (Enforcement) Sanjog Sharma told IANS that the MCG had received information through the Chief Minister's flying square that an illegal colony was being developed illegally on about 1.5 acres of land in front of Q Block, in the New Palam Vihar area.

On the instructions of Joint Commissioner-2 Vijay Yadav of MCG, an enforcement team led by Sanjog Sharma and Junior Engineer Rahul Sharma reached the spot and razed DPC (Damp Proof Course) level illegal structures being built in the colony.

After this the team reached village Sarai Alaverdi. Here 10 shops were being constructed alongside a drain. The team razed all the constructions with the help of JCB machines.

Apart from this, the team also razed a big commercial building built illegally in the Rajendra Park area.

"No illegal construction would be allowed without prior permission of the MCG. The civic body will take strict action against people involved in illegal constructions. Such demolition drive will continue against illegal structures in the future," Sharma said.

