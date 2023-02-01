10 trains running late in northern India due to low visibility
As many as 10 passenger trains are running late in the northern region due to low visibility, informed Railway officials on Wednesday.
According to railway officials, Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express, MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, Bhusaval-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, and Visakhapatnam -New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express are running late by 1:00 hours.
Barauni- NewDelhi Clone Special, Madhupur-Anand Vihar Terminal Baba Baidyanath Dham Deoghar Humsafar Express and MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express are running late by 1:30 hours.
Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express and Durg-Hazrat Nizamuddin Humsafar Express are running late by 1:15 hours, 1:15 hours and 2:00 hours respectively.
