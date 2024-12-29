10-year-old boy rescued from MP borewell, condition critical

Guna, Dec 29 A 10-year-old boy, who fell into a borewell, was rescued on Sunday following an overnight operation carried out jointly by NDRF, SDRF and state police in Madhya Pradesh' Guna.

The child was rescued early morning and rushed to a hospital in an ambulance, however, his condition remained highly critical, Guna District Collector Jitendra Singh told the media persons.

The boy, Sumit Meena, was flying kites along with some other children at a field near his home in Pipliya village in Raghogarh town of the district when he fell into the borewell and was stuck at a depth of 39 ft on Saturday evening.

Upon receiving information, administrative officials and police reached the spot. The SDRF team was called from Guna and the rescue operation began late at night. Later, two teams of NDRF arrived from Bhopal to join the rescue operation.

A team of medical staff from Guna District Hospital inserted an oxygen supply in the borewell for the child and as many as five JCB machines were deployed to make a parallel dig to reach the child. After digging 40 feet, rescuers used their hands to make a passage between the pit and the borewell and brought out the boy. However, he had stopped responding till then.

"Rescuers worked through the night and dug a parallel pit to reach the boy via a passage between the pit and borewell. The effort has been successful and the boy is being given medical treatment at Guna district hospital," Raghogarh MLA Jaivardhan Singh said

Guna district administration was yet to make any statement about the health of the child after he was rushed to the hospital.

There have been several such incidents in the past two years in Madhya Pradesh when children fell into open borewells. Following this, the state government has instructed the district administration to ensure that all borewells are covered.

The state government has also made provision for strict punishment against the borewell owners, even if they are parents of the victims. The administration had carried out an inspection to find open borewells in several parts of the state.

Before this incident, a two-year-old girl had fallen into a borewell in Vidisha district. She was rescued after a three-day-long operation by a team which included personnel from the Indian Army. However, by the time she was taken out, she had died.

