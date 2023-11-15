10-year-old chained, thrashed in UP madarsa

Saharanpur, Nov 15 A 10-year-old boy was chained and thrashed inside a madarsa in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.

The minor boy was not even allowed to eat food for about two days while he was chained at the madarsa in the Titron area in Saharanpur district.

The victim somehow escaped from the madarsa and reached the house of Ramkumar who is a resident of Mohammadpur Gurjar village.

Villagers were shocked to see the kid who was tied in chains and asked the kid about the ordeal. The child narrated the ordeal that he went through at the madarsa.

The villagers then called his relatives after taking the details from the minor victim. His family members reached the village and took the child with them.

Later, they reached the police station with the child and lodged a complaint after which a case under relevant sections including Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 against the head of the madarsa and the child's maternal grandfather was registered.

The father of the child works as a ferryman in Bihar.

The child revealed that he was not given food, despite his mother having sent the food for him in the madarsa.

The madarsa stated that the child was punished to inculcate some values in him as he was in bad company which made the madarsa take the extreme step.

The police said that an investigation has been initiated into the matter. A team has been formed to investigate the matter and nab the accused, they added.

The police further said that appropriate action would be taken against the accused if they had committed the crime.

