10-year-old dies after his head hits pole while he was looking out of bus window

A student traveling in a school bus was involved in a tragic accident. This student lost his life in the accident. Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh witnessed a tragic accident on Wednesday. A 10-year-old third-grade student who had put his head out of a school bus window met with an accident after his head was hit by a power pole. He died of his injuries.

District Officer R. Of. Singh said a third-grader at a private school in Modinagar area was looking out of the window of a school bus. Meanwhile, the student's head hit an electric pole as the bus was turning to enter the school premises. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The school bus was confiscated after the accident. The driver and carrier have been taken into custody.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said the family of the boy who died in the accident has filed a case against the school management. A case has been registered against the school management and the bus driver. Police are investigating the matter.

