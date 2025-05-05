10-year-old’s theme song for Thrissur Pooram becomes a hit

Thrissur, May 5 A theme song for this year’s Thrissur Pooram, rendered by 10-year-old Aditya G Nair, has become a surprise hit ahead of the grand festival. Known as the "mother of all festivals," the iconic cultural event will unfold in all its glory on Tuesday.

Titled Pooraperumal, the theme song is a vibrant fusion of tradition, rhythm, and spiritual fervour.

Produced by Aditya Nair Productions, Mumbai, the track features vocals by Aditya himself and Varun T Krishnan, with female harmonies by the Harmony Hues Tradition Band.

More than just a song, Pooraperumal is a personal project for young Aditya. “I wanted to create a musical offering that pays homage to all deities and celebrates the divine spirit of Pooram,” he said.

“This is more than a song -- it’s an emotional journey. We aimed to capture the heartbeat of Pooram -- its grandeur, rhythm, and devotion.”

The music has been composed by Abhijith Sethu and Varun T. Krishnan, while the poetic and devotional lyrics are penned by Ajeesh Vallachira and Abhijith Sethu. The background score, rich in both rhythm and melody, is composed by Ashlay J.C.

Thrissur Pooram dates back to the late 18th century, instituted by Sakthan Thampuran, the then Maharaja of the erstwhile Kochi state.

The main participating temples are the Vadakkunnathan Temple, the Thiruvambadi Krishna Temple, and the Paramekkavu Devi Temple.

The festivities take place in the sprawling Thekkinkadu Maidan at the heart of Thrissur, with visitors lining the circular road around the temples to witness the spectacle.

Among the highlights is the breathtaking Panchavadyam, featuring around 250 artists performing on traditional instruments such as thimila, maddalam, trumpet, cymbal, and edakka.

The most visually arresting part of the celebration is the Aana Chamayal Pradarsanam -- an exhibition of ornate elephant decorations. The much-awaited Kudamattom, a friendly competition where vibrant parasols are rapidly exchanged atop 30 elephants (15 on each side), draws huge crowds and is considered the visual pinnacle of the day-long festivities.

Thrissur Pooram also attracts hundreds of foreign tourists each year, making it a truly global celebration of Kerala's cultural heritage.

