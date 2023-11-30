100 CCTV footage helps Delhi Police nab man in hit-&-run case

New Delhi, Nov 30 A 27-year-old man died and another was injured after they were hit by a car in Delhi, an official said on Thursday, adding that they have arrested the accused after scanning over 100 CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the scene of crime.

The deceased was identified as Karan Gupta, a resident of Vishnu Garden. The injured was identified as Omkar Patle, a resident of Raghuveer Nagar and was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said that on November 26, a police control room call was received at the Mandir Marg police station regarding an accident at Panchkuian Road.

Acting on the call, a police team reached the spot, where it was learnt that the injured persons had been shifted to the Lady Hardinge hospital.

“Gupta was declared dead by doctors while Patle was unable to give his statement because he was undergoing treatment,” said the DCP.

During the investigation, the scene of crime was inspected; however, no eyewitness could be found.

“Despite the absence of eyewitnesses and the injured victim being unable to provide a statement, the team didn't lose hope and showed resilience while meticulously analysing over 100 CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of SOC (scene of crime). The route of the offending vehicle was also ascertained.Their hard work bore fruit when they finally identified the offending vehicle,” said the DCP.

“Subsequently, ownership details of the offending vehicle were obtained. The owner, Ganga Singh Hanspal, was tracked down and interrogated regarding the above fatal accident,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, he admitted that he was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. “Thus, Hanspal was arrested and later released on bail after following due legal procedures,” the DCP added.

