‘100 day action plan’ is PM Modi’s signature style for setting goals and meeting targets

New Delhi, April 16 ‘Ground-breaking ceremony of key projects and their inauguration in the same term’ remains one of the key hallmarks of the Modi government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often mentioned this while inaugurating big-ticket projects.

In fact, the reason behind the drastic change in governance, as compared to previous regimes, is PM Modi’s signature style of setting goals and then setting the momentum for accomplishing them.

Modi Archive, a popular X handle on Tuesday shared an interesting lowdown on Narendra Modi, the then Gujarat CM and his 100-day action plan in the first stint.

The handle writes, “100-day action plan is Narendra Modi’s mathematical approach to breaking down work into targets” and also highlights how he outlined 100 day blueprint and also achieved the targets.

Narendra Modi as the Gujarat CM led by example and took strict measures, from cracking down on lax bureaucrats to donating auction proceeds for girl child education. CM Modi also spent Diwali with earthquake victims and personally made it a point to highlight their plight to IAS officials.

Narendra Modi as Gujarat CM also initiated Gram Sabhas and Lok Kalyan Melas, to bridge the gaps between administration and citizens.

The X handle also shared the works of the then Narendra Modi government and says his approach was that of a ‘Karmayogi’, prioritizing people over politics.

Notably, after moving to Centre in 2014, PM Modi has stood by the same principle and rather went on reinforcing the practice.

PM Modi in a recent interview said that his government has outlined a blueprint for next five years and a roadmap for growth for next 25 years, under Viksit Bharat Mission.

Notably, PM Modi also held a meeting with his Council of Ministers in first week of March to discuss the roadmap for Viskit Bharat as well as the agenda for first 100 days, when his government is re-elected for third term in May 2024.

