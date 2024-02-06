100 FIRs registered against 15 landowners in Gurugram for illegally developing colonies

Gurugram, Feb 6 In a major action against illegal colony developers, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) Gurugram has registered 100 FIRs against 15 people.

As per the complaint filed by the department, these colonies were being developed on nearly 110 acres, including six illegal colonies in Farrukhnagar, three in Pataudi, two in Sohna, and one each in Bhondsi, Sidhrawali, Bilaspur and Bohdakalan in Pataudi.

The complaint mentions that these colonies were carved out on agricultural land which falls under Sector-7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act without prior permission of the department.

"We had issued show-cause notices on these landowners and did not get satisfactory answers. We issued orders that they remove the illegal structures themselves but they failed to do so, forcing us to carry out demolition drives. These landowners were trying to rebuild these demolished structures and thus we had to take action," Manish Yadav, DTCP (enforcement) said.

He said that since the last six months, the department carried out more than 70 demolition drives and around 100 illegal colonies spread over 500 acres have been razed.

"The DTCP Department has given clear instructions to the Tehsildar concerned that registries should not be done in these colonies, if this is done then action will be taken against the Tehsildar concerned," he said.

He said that we have also asked the people not to invest in these illegal colonies.

“These illegal colonies come under section 7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act. It is mandatory to take NOC from the Town and Country Planning Department before any activity,” he said.

