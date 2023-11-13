100 injured in massive fire in Bihar market

Patna, Nov 13 Bursting of firecrackers led to a massive fire at a market in Bihar's Siwan district which resulted in some 100 people being injured, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the fire first broke out in a shop where diesel was stored and within minutes, it quickly engulfed the entire Sheela Market.

The traders fled their shops in panic and sustained injuries.

The police said that over two dozen people are in critical condition and have been referred to the Sadar hospital and Gorakhpur for treatment.

Two firefighters were also among the injured persons.

“The fire incident broke out around 10 p.m. on Sunday night. We immediately rushed fire engines to douse the flame. A number of people sustained injuries in this mishap. They were admitted to the hospitals in Siwan and Gorakhpur,” said Feroz Alam, SDPO Siwan.

