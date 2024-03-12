100 per cent Swadeshi: How Narendra Modi described Pokhan nuclear tests' success in 1998

Jaipur, March 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Rajasthan’s Pokhran on Tuesday witnessed the 'Bharat Shakti' exercise, showcasing the power of homegrown defence equipment across the three services.

Prime Minister Modi hailed the indigenization in the country’s defence sector and also underlined the need to reduce dependence on other powers and focus on building self-reliant India. He also stressed on attaining ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in various sectors ranging from edible oils to modern aircraft.

“A self-reliant India in the defence sector instils confidence in the Armed Forces,” the Prime Minister asserted.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Modi’s dream of attaining ‘atmanirbharta’ and making India a self-reliant country is not new. About 26 years ago, when India conducted a series of 5 nuclear tests at the Pokhran range on May 11 and 13, 1998, it left the world bewildered and stunned about the country's capabilities. At that time also, he had described it as the power and manifestation of India’s self-reliance.

An audio clip shared by the 'Modi Archive' X handle, shows how Narendra Modi, then a BJP worker, delivered a powerful speech in 1998, post Pokhran tests and saluted the country’s scientists for making it a highly secretive and highly successful operation.

“100 taka Swadeshi! – 100 per cent Made In India,” he then thundered, while claiming that the whole world was left in shock over India’s nuclear tests.

The extract from his then speech also shows how he celebrated the success of the Pokhran nuclear tests in 1998, highlighting how the scientists involved in the programme were all Indian -- even their education, and how they achieved the feat using indigenous technology.

He showered lavish praise on noted scientist A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, the man credited for the 1998 nuclear tests and also boasted about his Indian education and that too in Tamil language.

