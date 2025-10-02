100 years of RSS: Mohan Bhagwat says Pahalgam attack revealed India's true friends

Nagpur, Oct 2 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that the reactions of several countries following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocent people were killed and 'Operation Sindoor' made it clear who truly stands as a friend of India.

He stressed that while the nation has given a strong response to the perpetrators, greater vigilance and empowerment in the field of security are essential for the future.

The RSS began its centenary year celebrations on Vijayadashami in Nagpur, marking 100 years since its founding by Dr K.B. Hedgewar in 1925. The grand programme was held at the Reshimbag Ground, where Swayamsevaks assembled to recite the RSS Prarthana and participate in a ceremonial march past.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Bhagwat recalled the recent tragedy.

"Terrorists from across the border killed 26 people, mostly Indians, after asking about their religion. The nation mourned and felt anger over the terror attack. In response, our government and armed forces prepared thoroughly and delivered a strong retaliation. The commitment of the government and the bravery of the military were evident," he said.

Underscoring the importance of remaining alert, he added, "Even though we remain friendly with everyone, we will have to remain vigilant about our security and will have to become more empowered."

On the international response, Bhagwat noted, "The statements of various countries after this attack and our operation revealed our true friends."

He also issued a warning against disruptive forces within the country.

"There are unconstitutional elements within the country trying to destabilise it. However, these elements will be addressed. Society and the administration should now concentrate on the development of the region (Kashmir)," he stated.

He also warned of broader internal threats like Naxalism, demographic changes, and societal division, while hailing the government’s efforts to tackle these challenges. He, however, insisted that the government and administration need to further expedite the development process so that some elements do not resort to adopting extreme activities.

