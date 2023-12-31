100 youths detained as Thane cops bust pre-New Year Eve rave party

Thane (Maharashtra), Dec 31 In a major swoop, the Thane Police busted a pre-New Year Eve rave party with drugs and liquor flowing freely at a private place, and detained at least 100 youngsters, officials said here on Sunday.

Following a tip-off, a large posse of Thane Police descended early Sunday on the party venue on Ghodbunder Road near the Kasarvadavali Police Station and raided the premises.

Till dawn, around 100 youngsters from Thane and surroundings were detained and they have been sent for medical tests and other protocols.

The police found large quantities of liquor, several types of drugs, narcotics and other illicit stuff at the venue which have been seized.

The party spot is a private plot, and the event included loud music, singing and dancing in full swing, though it could not be confirmed whether any entry fees were levied illegally.

Expressing concerns, a local social activist Dr. Binu Varghese said the party venue was barely a stone’s throw away from the police establishments and wondered how they didn’t get a hint of the event -- in the home town of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

As per preliminary information, the revellers were invited for the party through social media with the location maps also thrown in, by the event organiser said to be a local from Thane.

Top officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivraj Patil plus his team from the local police and Crime Branch Units 2 and 5, were present during the early morning action.

After the action, police in the district and other cities like Mumbai and Pune, have increased vigil and security ahead of the New Year Eve celebrations.

