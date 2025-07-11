1,000 non-Hindus still working in TTD, says Union Minister Bandi Sanjay

Tirupati, July 11 Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday urged Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to remove non-Hindus from employment in Tirumala and claimed that over 1,000 non-Hindus are still working in TTD.

The BJP leader, who worshipped at Tirumala temple on his birthday, posted on the social media platform ‘X’ that he requested the TTD board to remove non-Hindus from employment in Tirumala and correct this ‘long-standing wrong’.

“Why are 1,000+ non-Hindus still working in TTD? Would Hindus ever be hired in mosques or churches? This isn’t about hate - it’s about dharma. TTD cannot become a platform for appeasement politics,” said Sanjay Kumar, a Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar in Telangana.

“TTD mission must be clear: develop temples in Telugu states, preserve traditions, and entrust duties only to Hindus,” he said.

The MoS said he ‘took the divine blessings of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy. Prayed for peace, prosperity, and strength to all our people and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is tirelessly working for Bharat’.

Talking to media persons after the ‘darshan’, he said people should be united for the protection of ‘Sanatana Dharma’.

He also remarked that TTD is not anybody’s property and that it belongs to only Hindus.

Bandi Sanjay also urged the TTD chairman to develop Kondagattu, Karimnagar, Vemulawada and Illantakunta temples in Telangana.

TTD, which manages the affairs of the famous hill shrine, on July 3 suspended Assistant Executive Officer A. Rajasekhar Babu for attending church prayers.

The temple body took the action after it came to its notice that Rajasekhar Babu was attending local church prayers every Sunday in his hometown, Puttur, in Tirupati district.

“It is nothing but violation TTD norms as he has not followed the code of conduct of the TTD as an employee of the organization, and has acted irresponsibly as an employee representing a Hindu religious organization,” the TTD said in a statement.

In February, TTD had initiated disciplinary action against 18 employees for practising non-Hindu religious customs and traditions.

The action came after new TTD Board Chairman B.R. Naidu announced that only Hindus should work at the institutions run by the temple body.

