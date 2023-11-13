10,000 killed, shame on govts' supporting destruction: Priyanka on Gaza situation

New Delhi, Nov 13 Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at the international community over the death of 10,000 people, including 5,000 children, in the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, saying there was no shock to the conscience of those supporting the genocide.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress general secretary said, "What a deplorable and disgraceful milestone…over 10,000 people killed in Gaza of which almost half are children. One child is being killed every ten minutes according to the WHO, and now tiny babies had to be removed from their incubators due to lack of oxygen and were left to die."

Hitting out at international community, she said, "Still, no shock to the conscience of those supporting this genocide, no ceasefire…just more bombs, more violence, more killings and more suffering. Shame on the governments supporting this destruction. When is it going to be enough?"

Her remarks came after more than 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its military offensive almost a month ago.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the Islamist militant group launched a brutal attack on October 7, killing 1,400 people in Israel and kidnapping more than 240. Israel retaliated by launching an air and ground offensive on Gaza, vowing to eliminate the militant group.

Earlier, India abstained from voting on the Jordan-drafted resolution that called for a truce in Israel but did not condemn Hamas's attack.

India voted in favour of an amendment proposed by Canada to insert a paragraph condemning Hamas.

Priyanka Gandhi had earlier also said that she was "shocked and ashamed" that our country has abstained from voting for a ceasefire in Gaza.

