105 new dengue cases reported in Delhi in past one week

New Delhi, Aug 7 A total of 105 dengue cases were reported in the national capital in the past one week, as per a report issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD ) on Monday.

With addition of the latest cases, the total number of dengue cases reported till August 5 this year stood at 348.

According to the report, 13 cases of malaria were reported in the last one week. The national capital has recorded 85 malaria cases so far this year.

As per the MCD report, a single case of chikungunya was reported during the said period. A total of 15 chikungunya cases have been reported so far this year.

