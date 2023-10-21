106 of 118 sitting MLAs in Telangana crorepati, 93 belong to ruling BRS: Report

New Delhi, Oct 21 Out of the 118 sitting MLAs analysed in Telangana, 106 are crorepatis with 93 from the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), a report claimed on Saturday. The report also said that out of the 118 MLAs only six are women.

The report was published by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Telangana Election Watch that analysed the criminal, financial and other background details of 118 out of 119 sitting MLAs. In the current assembly, one Constituency Secunderabad Cantt. is vacant.

The analysis is based on the affidavits submitted by the candidates prior to the 2018 Assembly elections and bye-elections conducted thereafter.

The report stated that out of 118 sitting MLAs analysed , 106 (90 per cent) are crorepatis.

The report said: “Ninety three (92 per cent) out of 101 MLAs from BRS are crorepatis. Five (71 per cent) out of seven MLAs from AIMIM, four (67 per cent) out of six MLAs from Congress, two MLAs from BJP and two Independent MLAs have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.”

The report further said that the average assets per sitting MLA is Rs 13.57 crore.

The report pointed out that the average assets per MLA for 101 BRS MLAs analysed is Rs 14.11 crore, while seven AIMIM MLAs analysed is Rs 10.84 crore.

It also said that six Congress MLAs analysed have Rs 4.22 crore, two BJP MLAs analysed have Rs 32.61 crore and two Independent MLAs have average assets of Rs 4.66 crore.

Discussing the educational qualification of the sitting MLAs, the report said that 43(36 per cent) MLAs have declared their educational qualification to be between fifth and 12th standard while 69 (58 per cent) MLAs have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

“Five MLAs are Diploma holders. One MLA has declared himself to be just literate,” it said.

The report also highlighted that 43 (36 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 30 and 50 years while 75 (64 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years.

“Out of 118 MLAs analysed, only six (5 per cent) MLAs are women,” it added.

The Telangana Assembly election is scheduled on November 30. Counting of votes will take place on December 3. The BRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is eyeing a third consecutive term whereas the Congress is also campaigning aggressively in the state for coming to power.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor