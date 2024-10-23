1,079 houses inundated as heavy rain wrecks havoc in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 23 As many as 1,079 houses in Bengaluru are inundated with water in Bengaluru and 30 regions are facing the problem of waterlogging following heavy rains in Karnataka's capital city, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office late on Tuesday.

Thirty teams of the Forest Department, one battalion of NDRF, three teams of SDRF, five teams of Fire and Emergency Services, and 30 teams from BBMP are pressed into the service as the heavy rains disrupted normal life.

At least 16 boats are being used to ferry the people who are stuck in their houses due to water logging and about 25 pump sets of 15 to 25 HP are being used to drain out the water from residential areas, officials said, adding that 30 JCBs are operating to clear the silt.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that the city witnessed 300 per cent more rainfall than the normal rains in the season.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the site of a collapsed building in which 21 labourers are feared trapped in Bengaluru, Shivakumar stated: "I have issued directions to officers to break open the doors of those flats in inundated Kendriya Vihar Apartment and shift the residents to a safe location."

"About seven to eight families are refusing to move out of their houses. As the apartment is inundated, if anything happens, we will be accountable. Hence, I have issued orders to my officers to break open the doors and move them out," he added.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Yelahanka, Mahadevapura, and Dasarahalli zones in Bengaluru have received heavy rains in the last 72 hours. Due to this, the lakes are overflowing and tankbunds are broken, resulting in the inundation of various localities.

The Chowdeshwarinagar locality has witnessed 160 mm of rain, which is the highest in history.

In October, Bengaluru received 245 mm of rainfall, which is among the four highest rains.

Sixteen locations in Yelahanka zone including the Kendriya Vihar Apartment, Ramanashree California, Chitrakoota Apartment, Tata Nagar, and Bhadrappa Layout are inundated.

Seven locations including Wipro premises on Sarjapur Road in Mahadevapura zone and six localities in Dasarahalli zone are facing water logging issues.

At least 600 families and 2,500 persons were evacuated from the Kendriya Vihar Apartment. 3,500 bottles of five liters; 1,000 litres of milk; 1,000 packets of snacks, and 6,600 food packets have been distributed to the affected people, the Chief Minister's Office stated.

