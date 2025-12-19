108 Emergency Service has saved over 18 lakh citizens in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Dec 19 Gujarat’s flagship 108 Emergency Service has emerged as a lifeline for millions, standing firm as a protective shield for citizens in times of medical and accident-related emergencies.

Launched in 2007 by then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the pioneering healthcare initiative has today evolved into a benchmark model for other states across the country.

The 108 Emergency Service now operates round-the-clock, free of cost, reaching every city, district, taluka and even the most remote villages of the state. Its consistent and committed service has made it a blessing for crores of Gujaratis.

Since its inception and up to November 2025, the 108 service has attended to a record-breaking 18.6 crore emergency calls, ensuring timely medical intervention in critical situations.

Of these, more than 60.23 lakh cases were related to maternity emergencies, while over 22.55 lakh road accident victims received urgent medical assistance.

In life-and-death situations, the service has helped save the lives of over 18 lakh citizens.

The impact of the service is especially evident in maternal healthcare. Ambulance-based and on-site assistance has enabled the successful delivery of over 1.57 lakh babies, including 97,295 deliveries conducted inside ambulances and 59,903 at emergency locations, significantly strengthening maternal and neonatal care outcomes across the state.

In addition to the 108 service, Gujarat has expanded its emergency response ecosystem through multiple complementary initiatives.

The Khikhilat Van service, operational since September 2012, has benefited over 13.7 crore beneficiaries through its 434 mobile units. Similarly, the 181 Women Helpline, launched in 2015, has attended to over 17.40 lakh calls, with 59 vans providing on-the-spot assistance to more than 3.47 lakh women in distress.

The state’s healthcare outreach was further strengthened with the launch of the 104 Health Helpline in 2017, which has attended to over 52.29 lakh calls by 2025, offering medical guidance and support.

Gujarat also introduced the 108 Boat Ambulance Service in 2018, which has so far provided emergency assistance to 758 citizens, with two boat ambulances currently operational.

Moreover, the integrated 112 Emergency Service, operational since 2025 in seven districts, has attended to over four lakh emergency calls related to police, fire, medical and disaster response.

As per EMRI Green Health Services, the agency managing these operations, Gujarat’s multi-layered emergency response framework reflects the state’s sustained commitment to citizen safety, timely healthcare access and effective emergency management—making it one of the most robust emergency service models in the country.

