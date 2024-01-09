108-feet long incense stick on its way to Ayodhya from Gujarat

Ayodhya, Jan 9 A 108-feet long incense stick is being taken to Ayodhya from Vadodara in Gujarat to fill the Shri Ram temple with a divine fragrance.

This incense stick reached Fatehpur Sikri and Kiravali in Agra on Monday where hundreds of people reached the highway and after seeing the incense sticks, started raising slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

The journey that started from Vadodara has turned into a procession. A large number of people gathered to see the 108-feet-long and about three-and-a-half-feet wide incense stick weighing 3,610 kg.

This incense stick was made in six months and has been prepared in Vadodara. Many types of herbs have been used in making this special incense stick.

This incense stick will remain lit for about one-and-a-half months and will spread its fragrance in an area of about 50 km.

Gujarat resident Bihabharbad, who manufactures incense sticks, said that the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya is to be held on January 22 and this incense stick is his offering for the occasion.

Many types of herbs, including desi cow dung, desi cow ghee, incense ingredients, have been used in its preparation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor