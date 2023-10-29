108-ft tall Hanuman statue to be installed in Prayagraj

Prayagraj, Oct 29 A 108-ft tall idol of Lord Hanuman, who is worshipped as ‘Nagar Kotwal’ in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, will come up in the Triveni Pushp area on the banks of the Yamuna before Maha Kumbh 2025.

Triveni Pushp has been handed over on a lease for 30 years to Haridwar’s Parmarth Niketan, which will take care of the construction of this statue and several other structures and amenities.

Despite having replicas of various temples of the country, due to lack of care, Triveni Pushp was never utilised up to its full potential.

However, before Maha Kumbh, this place will be developed as a spiritual area. There will be a total of 21 constructions, including the old constructions of Triveni Pushp.

These include the idol, a school, food court, water fountain, meditation centre, mud house, spiritual cottage and havan kund, etc.

Meanwhile, appreciating Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s initiative of development of religious places, Mahant Balbir Giri of Baghambari Math has said that the Uttar Pradesh government is going to write a new story of development in the state.

“Since the Bade Hanuman temple situated on the Sangam banks is also included in the projects of redevelopment, all saints and devotees will be grateful to the chief minister,” said Giri who is also the head priest of this temple.

He said that like the Varanasi corridor, Ayodhya temple and Ujjain Mahakal temple corridor, the government has gifted this corridor in Prayagraj.

The Bade Hanuman temple complex of Prayagraj will also be given a new look. For this, 11,589 square feet of land near the temple has been identified.

