11 arrested for waving saffron flag in UP mosque

Agra, Jan 24 Eleven people were arrested for allegedly waving saffron flag in a mosque in Billochpura under Tajganj police station of Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

The arrests were made on Tuesday after a complaint was lodged by Zahiruddin, the Mutawalli (caretaker of mosque) on Monday at the Tajganj police station, said Jasveer Singh in charge of Tajganj police.

Locals said that a procession was being taken out on Monday in the area to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

A few youths climbed on the projection of the mosque building and waved saffron flags in their hands.

“A case was registered on Monday afternoon under sections 147 and 148 (related to rioting), 452 (trespass) and 505 (2) (statements conducing public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code against a crowd of 1,000 to 1,500 unidentified people,” said Jasveer Singh.

“Eleven people, all from the Tajganj area, have been arrested and produced before a magistrate on Tuesday. Due action is to be undertaken in this regard,” said Singh.

