11 Bangladeshi nationals including 2 children held in Tripura

Agartala, May 6 A total of 11 Bangladeshi nationals including three children and two women have been arrested at a village in Tripura's mountainous Dhalai district which shares a border with the neighbouring nation of Bangladesh, the police said on Sunday.

A police officer said that the Bangladeshi nationals were arrested while on the way back to their homes at Bagerhat District in Bangladesh's Khulna Division.

Acting on a tip-off from the villagers, a police team arrested the Bangladeshi nationals in the border village Machkumir in Tripura's Dhalai district on Saturday evening.

A case under relevant sections was registered against them and a probe was underway.

Police quoting the Bangladeshi nationals said that three years ago, without any passport and valid documents, they illegally entered West Bengal and went to Bengaluru in search of jobs.

Last week, they came to West Bengal and then to Dhalai district headquarters Ambassa by train to return to their country.

Five Indian states -- West Bengal (2,216 km), Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Mizoram (318 km), and Assam (263 km) share a 4,096-km border with Bangladesh.

