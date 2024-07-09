11 candidates in fray in Rupauli assembly by-poll

Patna, July 9 Voting for the Rupauli assembly bypoll in Purnea district is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

A total of 11 candidates are contesting in this by-poll. The election process will follow the usual protocols, including voting at designated polling stations and verification of voters’ identity.

Out of the 11 candidates in the Rupauli assembly by-poll, Bima Bharti is the only female candidate. Bima Bharti, former MLA from Rupauli seat, resigned to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

The bypoll is expected to see a triangular contest between Bima Bharti (RJD), Kaladhar Mandal (JD-U) and Shankar Singh (Independent).

According to the official data released by the Election Commission, a total of 3.13 lakh voters, including 1.61 lakh (male), 1.51 lakh (female) and 16 (transgender), will decide the fate of 11 candidates.

Interestingly, there are 59 voters aged above 100. Among them, 25 are male and 34 are female voters.

The first-time voters in the age group of 18-19 are 3951, including 1721 female and 2230 male voters.

The total service electors are 242 including 229 males and 13 females while PwD (Person with Disabilities) voters are 3055 including 1946 male and 1109 female voters.

57522 voters are in the age group of 20-29 including 30273 males, 27246 females and three transgender voters.

The electors aged above 85 years are 1967 in the constituency including 832 males and 1135 female voters.

A total of 321 polling stations have been established in 164 locations for the election. Among them, 291 are in rural areas, and 30 are in urban areas. These setups ensure that voters from various locations can conveniently exercise their electoral rights.

