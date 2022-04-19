11 dead, several injured as pickup vehicle collides with truck in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

As many as 11 people were killed and several others were injured in a rod accident as a pickup vehicle collided with a truck in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, said police.

The accident occurred in the afternoon on the Jhunjhunu-Gudha Godji highway.

About 20 people were on their way home in a pickup vehicle when the incident occurred.

"Eight people died on the spot, others three died in hospital. A total of 11 people have died so far. The injured have been admitted to the hospital and treatment is going on," said Shankar Lal Chhaba, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

"20-22 people were travelling to their homes in a pickup vehicle when the incident happened," said Shankarlal Chabba, Sub-Inspector.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed grief over the incident. "My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May God give them strength to bear this loss and may the souls of the departed rest in peace. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

