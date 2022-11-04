11 die in bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Betul

In an unfortunate incident, as many as 11 people have reportedly died in a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district.

A bus and a car collided near Jhallar Police Station, according to Superintendent of Betul Simala Prasad, as told toover the phone. One injured is being taken for treatment to the nearest health facilities.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

