11 lakh pilgrims visit Kedarnath Dham in 126 days; break all previous records

Eleven lakh pilgrims reached Kedarnath Dham in the last 126 days, breaking the previous record of 10 lakh pilgrims in 2019, according to the data released by officials.

"A record number of passengers have arrived on this visit. The Yatra was affected due to the corona epidemic for two years, but this time the yatra is being conducted duly," District Magistrate (DM) Mayur Dixit said.

Dixit further said, "In the initial phase there were problems due to excessive crowd. There was some shortage in the cleanliness system too, but all the arrangements have been rectified. Therefore, more than five hundred, sanitation workers are providing their services from Rudraprayag to Kedarnath. Also, the departments related to travel are constantly paying attention to their work."

"The instructions have been given to all the departments that there should not be any problem in the journey. Efforts are being made to provide better facilities to the pilgrims in the Dham including the walking route," he added.

Meanwhile, many travelers have arrived and there are still one and a half months left for the journey and all the hotel lodges are booked in advance only. All efforts are being made to provide better facilities to the people, the DM said.

There is still one and a half month's left and it is expected that the number of pilgrims to Kedarnath will cross 13 lakh.

( With inputs from ANI )

