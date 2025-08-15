11 Motihari passengers killed in Bengal road accident, Bihar CM announces ex gratia relief

Patna, Aug 15 Eleven people from Bihar’s East Champaran district were killed in a tragic collision between a passenger bus and a tractor-trolley on National Highway 19 in East Burdwan, West Bengal, on Friday.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended condolences to the bereaved families, calling the tragedy very sad.

The Chief Minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the families of the deceased from Bihar, and Rs 50,000 each for the injured. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Nitish Kumar has directed officials to coordinate with the West Bengal government to ensure the bodies are brought to Bihar and the injured receive proper treatment.

“May God give strength to the bereaved families to bear this loss,” he said.

The victims hailed from Sarsawa, Lalbegiya, and Chiraiya villages under Chiraiya police station in East Champaran district.

According to an official, the bus, carrying pilgrims back to Chhatauni in East Champaran, was returning from a religious trip to Deoghar and Gangasagar when it collided with a tractor-trolley on National Highway 19.

The impact of the accident was such that 10 people lost their lives on the spot, while over 20 people were injured and admitted to the local hospitals. The bus was mangled due to the impact of the collision.

Initially, local residents initiated the rescue operation, and soon the local police joined them to save lives.

The accident left the villages in deep grief, with family members inconsolable upon receiving the news.

The local administration is working to identify all the victims, investigate the cause of the accident, and transport the bodies to their respective villages.

East Champaran district Magistrate Saurav Jorwal is coordinating with the West Bengal Police and administration for proper treatment for the injured passengers.

He is also making efforts to bring the dead bodies back home after the post-mortem.

