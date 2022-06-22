11 rescued from Tarsar Lake area in J&K's Anantnag, 2 missing

Srinagar, June 22 Eleven tourists were rescued from J&K's Tarsar Lake area in Anantnag district on Wednesday while two other persons were still missing, officials said.

Officials said that the tourists were rescued from Tarsar Lake where they were stranded while guide Shakeel Ahmad from Gangangeer area of Ganderbal and a non-local, Dr. Mahesh from Uttarakhand, are still missing.

Police from Pahalgam had sent rescue teams to the mountain lake area to rescue the stranded persons.

Earlier, reports had said that a tourist guide was feared dead while 11 tourists and 2 other guides were trapped near the banks of the lake.

Official sources said that a group of 14 people, including 11 tourists and three guides, were were sightseeing near Tarsar Lake.

Ahmad was feared to have drowned in the lake, the sources had said.

