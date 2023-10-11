11-year-old boy commits suicide in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 11 Upset over his parents not buying him books, an 11-year-old boy died by suicide, said police.

The incident occurred in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday. According to police, Sudhir Babu hanged himself at his house in Bendalapadu in the district.

The boy, a student of Class 7 at a school, was demanding money from parents for books. He was upset after they refused to give them money.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

In another incident in the same district, a degree student died by suicide. Depressed over illness, S. Vijay (19) hanged himself at his house in Narayanapuram village in Tallada mandal.

Vijay was a first year degree student. His parents told police that he was depressed over illness.

