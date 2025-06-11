11 years of infra revolution: PM Modi highlights efforts for making India self-reliant

New Delhi, June 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the massive infrastructure transformation that has taken place over the past 11 years, calling it a cornerstone of India's growth and self-reliance.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "It's been 11 Years Of Infra Revolution, with outstanding infrastructure being added that has enhanced India's growth trajectory. From railways to highways, ports to airports, India's rapidly expanding infra network is boosting 'Ease of Living' and enhancing prosperity."

He further added, "India's push for next-gen infrastructure is powered by sustainability and long-term vision. It is laying the foundations of a self-reliant India!"

The Prime Minister outlined key highlights of this transformation, including the development of modern highways and ropeways, the unlocking of India's maritime potential, affordable air travel under the UDAN scheme, and the overhaul of the country's railway system.

This includes the creation of Amrit Bharat Stations, the rollout of Vande Bharat trains, and the newly launched Amrit Bharat Express -- all pointing to a sweeping railway revolution.

An official post from the Centre on X further echoed the vision of infrastructure-led progress.

"Smart Cities. Safer Roads. Smoother Commutes -- New India's Infrastructure Promise," it stated.

"India's infrastructure is racing into the future under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. It's a journey where steel and spirit merge, and each milestone carries the hopes of a billion. Highways that shorten distances, bridges that unite communities, and digital networks that spark innovation -- India is building more than infrastructure. It's building confidence, connectivity and a beautiful canvas for every Indian dream," the post added.

The BJP-led NDA government, under PM Modi's leadership, completed 11 years at the Centre this year.

PM Modi first assumed office on May 26, 2014, and has since led the country through what he terms a transformative decade of development.

In celebration of this milestone, the government has been highlighting achievements across sectors -- with infrastructure at the forefront as a symbol of India's march towards becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Having also served as Gujarat's Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014, PM Modi remains one of India's longest-serving leaders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor