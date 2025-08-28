11 years of Jan Dhan Yojana: Rohtak’s Sandeep Kumar recalls ease of opening bank account after 2014 

New Delhi, Aug 28 Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), the transformative initiative that shaped a new story of financial inclusion in the country over the past decade, completed its 11th year on Thursday.

As the nation celebrates the 11 transformative years of the scheme, a farmer from Rohtak, Sandeep Kumar shared his story of opening a bank account and also contrasted the difficulties and ease, he faced in two eras – before 2014 and after 2024.

Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X, shared his transformative story and also how this scheme brought a sea-change in his life.

Sandeep Kumar recounts that he found it extremely difficult to open his account years ago, but after the PMJDY roll-out, he could open his bank account within minutes.

“All I had to do was to submit my Aadhaar card and PAN card with some deposit money and I could have a bank account of my own,” he says in the video.

Recalling the troubles in the pre-2014 era, he said that he was asked to deposit Rs 5,000 for opening a bank account but despite many efforts, he failed to do so.

His claims on the difficulties of opening a bank account do carry weight because back then, having a bank account used to be a dream for the poor because they were restrained by the burden of maintaining minimum deposits/balance.

However, after the launch of Jan Dhan Yojana by PM Modi in 2014, this dream turned into reality for crores of citizens.

For countless individuals like Sandeep Kumar, it isn’t just the opening of a bank account but it also marks an opening of the gateway to dignity, empowerment, and direct access to government support through seamless Direct Benefit Transfers.

Sandeep Kumar says that the funds under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) come directly into his account, benefitting him and many fellow villagers like him.

He also recalls a conversation with PM Modi when the latter asked him about the PM-KISAN benefits and also if he was facing any issue in receiving it.

“I was so inspired by his words that today I want to become a new-age farmer, pursue organic farming and establish new standards in farming,” he says in the video.

He also adds, “Earlier, only rich and affluent people had bank accounts but after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, all poor and backward citizens have also got access to banking services.”

