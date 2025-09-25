11 years of Make in India: PM Modi hails transformative impact, says laid foundation for Aatmanirbharta 

New Delhi, Sep 25 As the ‘Make in India’ initiative marked 11 years of completion on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed its transformative impact on the country’s economic landscape and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

PM Modi said the initiative has given strong impetus to India's entrepreneurs and created a global and lasting impact over the years.

Taking to his social media handle, PM Modi wrote, “11 years ago on this day, the Make in India initiative was launched with a vision to add momentum to India’s growth and tap into our nation’s entrepreneurial potential.”

“It is gladdening to see how #11YearsOfMakeInIndia has contributed to furthering economic strength and laying the foundation for Aatmanirbharta. It has encouraged innovation and job creation across sectors,” he said further.

The Make in India initiative was launched on September 25, 2014, with an objective to facilitate investment, build world-class manufacturing infrastructure and turn the country into a manufacturing hub by improving the country’s indexes on ease of living and skill development.

Since its launch, the Make in India initiative has made significant achievements.

The World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rank improved from 142 to 63, while red tape has seen a significant decline in the past decade. Marking a revolution in business freedom, more than 42,000 compliances were reduced while the digital systems replaced outdated files.

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has yielded outstanding results and is driving massive growth. India’s manufacturing sector is racing toward $1 trillion milestone by FY26. Manufacturing PMI hit 59.3 in August 2025, the strongest ever in 17 years.

The latest GST reforms have re-energised the Make in India drive. With taxes being brought to zero for essential items and major tax reduction for various products, the country’s competitiveness is stronger than ever.

