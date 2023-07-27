11-yr-old girl raped by friend’s father in UP, accused held

Muzaffarnagar (UP), July 27 An 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her friend's father when she went to their house to collect Rs 10 as donation to buy a mat for a local religious coaching centre in the district.

The survivor's father told reporters that the cleric of the coaching centre had sent the girl on a mission to collect Rs 10 from every house in the locality to purchase a mat for students.

He alleged, "The accused was alone in the house when he grabbed my daughter, tied her hands, put tape on her mouth and raped her. He then locked her in the bathroom for around three hours. My daughter somehow managed to reach home and narrated her ordeal to her mother. I was out of the city when the crime took place. My wife informed me about the matter over the phone, and I rushed back. The accused had shifted to the locality with his family only a year ago. I do not know him. We have filed police complaint in the matter."

DSP Ayush Vikram said, "A case under sections 376AB (punishment for rape on woman under twelve years), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act has been registered at Nagar Kotwali police station based on a complaint by the victim's family. The accused has been arrested."

Nagar Kotwali SHO Mahaveer Singh said, "Following a tip-off, a police team arrested the accused near Shamli bus stop. He was produced before a court and sent to jail. The minor rape survivor was sent to district hospital for medical examination."

Further investigation into the case is on."

