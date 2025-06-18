110 Indian students evacuated from Iran set to land in New Delhi as India launches 'Operation Sindhu'

New Delhi, June 18 As many as 110 Indian students evacuated from northern Iran will arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of Thursday as India launched 'Operation Sindhu' to evacuate its nationals from the warzone.

"The Indian Embassy has evacuated 110 Indian students from northern Iran, assisting them in safely crossing over into Armenia on 17th June 2025. The students have travelled by road to the Armenian capital, Yerevan, under the supervision of our Missions in Iran and Armenia. These students departed Yerevan on a special flight at 1455 hrs on 18th June 2025 and will arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of 19th June 2025 as part of the initial stages of Operation Sindhu," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday.

This is part of the many steps that the government has taken over the last several days for the safety and security of Indian nationals stuck in Iran and called for help in view of the deteriorating situation due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

The government of India said that it is grateful to the governments of Iran and Armenia for the smooth facilitation of the evacuation process.

"India accords highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad. As part of the ongoing operation, the Indian Embassy in Iran has been assisting large numbers of Indian nationals in moving from areas seeing increased hostilities to relatively safer areas within the country and to subsequently evacuate them using the available and feasible options," the MEA stated.

The MEA advised Indian nationals in Iran to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Tehran through its emergency helpline, and with the 24x7 Control Room established by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

